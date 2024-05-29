    National
    1 hour ago

    Tinubu launches “Save Our Families” campaign to combat drug abuse in Nigeria

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Bola Tinubu has launched the “Save Our Families” campaign, led…
    Cover
    3 hours ago

    Kanu challenges jurisdiction of federal high court in appeal

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi…
    Cover
    4 hours ago

    Fire incident: No cause for alarm, says Dangote

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Following a fire outbreak which was reported at Dangote Refinery this Wednesday…
    Cover
    5 hours ago

    Breaking: Panic as fire guts Dangote refinery

      By Adewale Sanyaolu A fire outbreak has been reported at a section of the…
    Cover
    7 hours ago

    El-Rufai Sues Kaduna Assembly Over N432bn Probe

      From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has sued the…
    Cover
    9 hours ago

    Teni declares interest in marrying Mayorkun

      By Seyi Babalola Nigerian Singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has announced her…
    Cover
    11 hours ago

    Herdsmen Attack: Benue records 135 attacks, over 2,600 death in 1 Year

      From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi The Amnesty International has disclosed that between January 2023 and…
    Cover
    12 hours ago

    Minimum wage: FEC defers decision on minimum wage

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President…
    National
    15 hours ago

    Minimum wage: FEC defers decision on minimum wage

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President…
    National
    1 day ago

    Nigeria’s insecurity: We inherited security compromises, historical injustices, institutional frailties – Tinubu

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina President Bola Tinubu has lamented that the seeming intractable security situation…

    Trending News

    Sports

    National

    Business

      Cover
      7 hours ago

      El-Rufai Sues Kaduna Assembly Over N432bn Probe

        From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has sued the Kaduna State House of Assembly…
      Business
      13 hours ago

      Customs officer collapses, dies at Reps investigative hearing

      From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja A Deputy Comptroller in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services in the Nigeria Customs Service…
      National
      13 hours ago

      No bill to dethrone Sultan, only to strengthen institution, says Sokoto Assembly

      Sokoto State House of Assembly, yesterday, clarified that the lawmakers have received no bill before them seeking to dethrone the…
      Politics
      14 hours ago

      Osun guber: What APC must do to kick out Adeleke – Makinde

      By Henry Uche Hon Rotimi Makinde, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC was a member, House of Representatives…

      Entertainment

      The Sun TV

      What's new

      Back to top button