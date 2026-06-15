EU team explores Kannywood’s job creation potential

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A delegation of European diplomats has explored the growing potential of Kannywood to create jobs, develop skills, and drive social change across northern Nigeria, highlighting the creative industry’s role in youth empowerment and economic development.

The delegation, led by the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, visited Kano Film Village to gain first-hand insight into how the Hausa-language film industry is contributing to employment generation, entrepreneurship, and social awareness through storytelling.

They were received by the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board, Alhaji Abba El-Mustapha, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu.

The delegation, which comprised ambassadors and deputy heads of mission from Denmark, Spain, Italy, France, Czechia, Finland, Belgium and Austria, met with filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry regulators.

They observed the production of Hindatu, a film that tells the story of a young girl determined to pursue her education and become a medical doctor despite pressure from her family to marry her off.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Mignot emphasised the transformative power of storytelling and creative arts in shaping attitudes and inspiring positive change within society.

He said: “Stories have the power to inspire change. Films that promote education, opportunity and inclusion can spark important conversations and encourage positive change within communities.”

He noted that beyond entertainment, creative industries have become important drivers of economic growth and youth employment.

“Creative industries are not only about culture. They are also about jobs, skills, entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for young people. Across Nigeria, young people are demonstrating remarkable talent and creativity, and industries such as Kannywood are helping transform that potential into livelihoods and economic opportunity,” he added.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board, Alhaji El-Mustapha, said Kannywood continues to play a significant role in promoting positive social values while creating opportunities for thousands of practitioners within the creative sector.

He disclosed that the board has approved more than 10,000 films over the years and has consistently supported the industry through training programmes, workshops, and stakeholder engagement.

“Our role is not only regulatory. We also work with filmmakers to strengthen professional standards, support capacity development, and ensure that films contribute positively to society,” he said.

The diplomats also toured Kano Film Village, a production facility established by broadcaster and filmmaker Abdullaziz Dansmall to provide filmmakers with a dedicated environment for professional film production.

Dansmall explained that the facility was built gradually using proceeds from the successful television series Gidan Haya. “Our first major production was Gidan Haya. We used the revenue from that project to build little by little, expanding the facility over time. Our long-term ambition is to transform the site into a fully developed film village capable of supporting larger productions,” he said.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu, in his remarks, highlighted the economic significance of the industry, citing research that identified film production as the second-largest source of youth employment in Kano State after agriculture.

He noted that Kannywood’s impact extends beyond entertainment, supporting numerous businesses and creating livelihoods across the entire value chain.

However, he acknowledged challenges facing the industry, particularly in distribution and access to modern production facilities, noting that filmmakers have increasingly embraced digital platforms as traditional DVD markets continue to decline.

The visit also coincided with the EU’s expanded support for cultural cooperation between Africa and Europe through initiatives such as the Africa-Europe Partnerships for Culture (AEPC), a €30 million programme aimed at supporting artist mobility, strengthening cultural spaces, and promoting collaboration between African and European creative professionals.

The initiative reflects the EU’s growing recognition of culture and creative industries as powerful drivers of economic opportunity, innovation, and social development across Africa.