Kaduna police arrest 12 kidnapping, 13 murder suspects in two weeks

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has recorded significant successes in its fight against crime over the past two weeks, including the arrest of 12 suspected kidnappers, 13 suspects linked to culpable homicide, four suspected car snatchers, and the recovery of four stolen vehicles and 2,700 sachets of tramadol.

Commissioner of Police Muhammad Rabiu disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna, where he outlined the command’s recent achievements in combating kidnapping, armed robbery, homicide, drug trafficking, and vehicle theft across the state.

According to the police commissioner, six suspected kidnappers were arrested on June 5 following intelligence on the movement of illegal firearms across state lines.

Police operatives tracked the suspects to Sagamu, Ogun State, where they were apprehended after a manhunt.

The suspects, identified as Bukar Bulama, Abubakar Mohammad, Mohammad Usman, Ibrahim Sani, Aliyu Usman, and Dan Bello Umaru, were allegedly found in possession of two AK-47 rifles, a pump-action gun, a fabricated pistol, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and four cartridges.

They have since been transferred to Kaduna for further investigation and prosecution.

In a separate operation, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Zaria arrested Yahya Alhaji Yusuf, who allegedly confessed to involvement in banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed robbery.

Police said he admitted participating in the kidnapping of two victims along the Buruku axis and collecting a ransom of N6 million. An AK-47 rifle was also recovered from him.

The Command also announced the arrest of a suspected serial fraudster, Usama Tijjani, accused of luring women to hotels, gaining their trust, and stealing their valuables.

Police said the suspect confessed to deceiving more than 200 women and stealing phones, jewellery, and other personal belongings after engaging them in intimate relationships.

Items recovered from him included gold jewellery valued at over N30 million and 20 mobile phones suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, police arrested 13 suspects in connection with the killing of two persons following allegations of witchcraft in Katuga Unguwar Ruwa Village, Kagarko Local Government Area.

The suspects, including Comfort Emmanuel and 12 others, are being investigated over the deaths of Isiyaka Bijimi and Mercy Danladi. Police said the incident escalated into communal violence within the affected communities.

In the fight against drug trafficking, police operatives intercepted two suspected drug dealers, Jamilu Ahmed and Mubarak Ibrahim, on June 10.

A search reportedly led to the recovery of 2,700 sachets of tramadol. The suspects allegedly confessed to supplying drugs within Zaria and its environs.

The Command also recorded breakthroughs in tackling vehicle theft. One suspect, Shamsudeen Usman, was arrested in connection with the theft of a Golf III Station Waggon reported stolen from Makera, Kakuri, Kaduna.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

In another operation, three suspected members of a car-snatching syndicate were arrested while attempting to sell a stolen Toyota Corolla LE in Kaduna.

The suspects were identified as Shehu Muhammed, Abubakar Musa, and Adamu Manu. The vehicle was successfully recovered.

Also, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department recovered a stolen Hyundai Sonata reported missing from Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

The suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled upon noticing they were being tracked by police.

Rabiu said the achievements reflected the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and collaboration with other security agencies and members of the public.

He expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and residents of the state for their support and cooperation.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to security agencies to help sustain the fight against crime in Kaduna State.