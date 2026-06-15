World Cup: Peter Obi lauds Davido’s ‘Bring Them Home’ outfit

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has praised Afrobeats sensation Davido for using his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert to protest Nigeria’s insecurity and mass abductions.

Obi, who spoke via his official X handle late on Sunday, called Davido’s actions an act of patriotism, transcending entertainment to demand crucial international scrutiny.

While giving fans a memorable performance at the World Cup event, Davido wore a customised leather jacket decorated with buttons bearing the names of the pupils and teachers recently abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Davido’s outfit also carried the inscription, “BRING THEM HOME” on the back.

Speaking on the initiative, Obi said, “Davido’s impactful gesture in drawing global attention to Nigeria’s security challenges warrants commendation.

“He prominently displayed the names of schoolchildren who had been held captive for an extended period, advocating for their safe return.

“By utilising his international platform, Davido effectively highlighted Nigeria’s security crisis, transcending mere entertainment”, Obi stated.