End insecurity protest: Falz alleges Tinubu hired counter-protesters

Nigerian music star, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has accused President Bola Tinubu of renting a throng of counter-protesters to oppose the anti-insecurity protest.

The musician made the remark three days after taking part in the #EndInsecurity demonstration in Nigeria.

The #EndInsecurity protests occurred on Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, 2026.

The protest, which held in various states, followed the continuous killings and kidnappings by terrorists.

Notable personalities that took part in the protest include human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, singer Falz, among others.

Speaking about the development over the weekend, Falz in an Instagram video, accused the Nigerian government of hiring counter protesters who are mostly women.

The singer lamented, “This is literally the end of us if we allow this to continue.

“Free all captive, end Insecurity now. We stepped out on Friday to protest the worsening level of insecurity and the mass abduction across the country. What was wild to see was that Tinubu and his supporters had rented a crowd of counter protesters, the majority of which were women. These women has children.

“In case you don’t know why we were out there protesting, the children that were taken from the school in Oyo state had not been found.

“There’s a community called Woro in Kwara state, in February 3rd into 4th this same year by 5:30pm insurgence attacked this community from 5:30pm broad day light into the next morning there was a sustained attack, they massacre about 200 people while about 176 people were taken away and they are still in captivity.

“There were also attacks in two communities in Borno that are also in primary and secondary schools. And those children are still not return home.

“It could be your children tomorrow. Just you don’t know what you were doing, this is the breaking point.

“This is literally the end of us if we allow this to continue. We’ve been complaining of how difficult things are, how high the cost of living is becoming or how are you even going to hustle or make a better living if you’re not even alive.”