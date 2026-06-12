Alausa urges students to embrace healthy living, vaccination for better future

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has urged Nigerian students to embrace healthy lifestyles, proper hygiene, good nutrition and vaccination as critical steps towards securing their future and developing into responsible leaders.

Alausa made the call in Abuja during the maiden edition of the Kid’s Dialogue Series, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Centre for Well-being and Integrated Nutritious Solutions (C-WINS) held at Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Abuja, themed: “Empowering Young Voices to Shape Health, Learning and Well-being in Nigeria.”

Addressing students drawn from various schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the minister stressed that good health remains the foundation for effective learning, productivity and leadership.

The Minister said: “If you don’t have health, you don’t have a life. You are the future of this nation and we have to start right by keeping you healthy. The most important person in keeping you healthy is you.”

Alausa described vaccination as one of the most effective tools for preventing life-threatening diseases, urging students to ensure they are up to date with their immunisation schedules. “You should ask your parents and teachers, am I up to date with my vaccination?” he said.

The minister noted that advances in medical science have made vaccines such as the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine effective in preventing certain cancers, while vaccines against diseases such as measles and polio continue to save millions of lives worldwide.

He said that ensuring that children remain healthy is essential to achieving Nigeria’s development aspirations and building a generation of productive citizens capable of driving national progress.

He commended parents and teachers for their contributions to children’s growth and development, describing them as key partners in shaping the future of the country.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina, encouraged students to become advocates of healthy living within their schools and communities.

“As you learn, it is important that you also practise healthy behaviours, get your vaccinations, maintain good hygiene and eat nutritious food,” Aina said.

He noted that the dialogue series underscored the importance of engaging young people in conversations about health and well-being from an early age.

“We need to catch them young and set them on the path of health. For you to become healthy, productive adults, you need both education and good health,” he added.

Aina urged participants to freely share their concerns, ideas and suggestions, noting that such engagements would help policymakers better understand and address the needs of young people.

Meanwhile, the interactive session provided students with an opportunity to raise questions on issues ranging from immunisation and nutrition to mental health and emotional well-being.

One of the students, David Johnson of Junior Secondary School, Tudun Wada, asked whether people suffering from trauma and depression could fully recover, while another student, Adewumi Temiloluwa, sought guidance on what children should do if their parents were reluctant to allow them receive vaccinations.

Responding, Alausa said recovery from trauma and depression was possible through counselling, support from trusted individuals and professional mental health care.

He encouraged young people facing emotional challenges to speak up and seek help from parents, teachers, counsellors or psychologists.

On vaccination, the minister said parents should support immunisation because of its proven benefits in preventing deadly diseases. He advised children to discuss the importance of vaccines with their parents and seek guidance from teachers where necessary.

The Kid’s Dialogue Series also served as a platform for amplifying children’s voices on issues affecting their health, education and overall well-being, while promoting stronger collaboration between policymakers, educators, health professionals and young people.