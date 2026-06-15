World Cup: Everything to know about Spain vs Cape Verde match

By Seyi Babalola

The Group H clash between Spain and Cape Verde is one of the standout opening matches of the day.

The clash pits one of the tournament favourites against a nation making its World Cup debut.

Match details

Date: June 15, 2026

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, United States

Kick-off: (5:00 PM WAT)

Why this match matters

Spain are among the favourites to win the World Cup after arriving as reigning European champions.

A strong start is expected as they seek to top a group that also contains Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

For Cape Verde, this is a historic occasion. The African nation is playing in its first-ever World Cup match and hopes to prove it belongs on football’s biggest stage.

Team news

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to start key players such as Pedri, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsí, while stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams may begin on the bench as they build fitness.

Cape Verde are expected to rely heavily on striker Dailon Livramento and experienced attackers such as Ryan Mendes to trouble the Spanish defence.

Key players to watch

Spain: Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Cape Verde: Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro.

Prediction

Spain are overwhelming favourites because of their superior squad depth, recent form and tournament pedigree.

Most analysts expect a comfortable Spanish victory, though World Cup debutants Cape Verde will be eager to spring a surprise.

Predicted scorelines generally range from 3-0 to 4-0 in Spain’s favour.

Group H outlook

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

A win would immediately put Spain in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds, while any result for Cape Verde would be a major boost to their hopes of progressing.