Customs arrests 4 suspects with 130kg elephant tusks in Ogun, Lagos

By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, Lagos, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said it had arrested four suspected wildlife traffickers and seized 22 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 130.84 kilogrammes in a coordinated operation carried out across Ogun and Lagos states.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), is being described as a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and the protection of endangered species.

According to Customs, the seizure followed extensive intelligence gathering, surveillance and investigations into an organised wildlife trafficking syndicate operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The elephant tusks were intercepted at about 4:30 p.m. on June 13, 2026, in Ofada, in the Mowe area of Ogun State, while other members of the syndicate were apprehended simultaneously at different locations in Lagos State.

The Customs Service disclosed that the seized tusks have an estimated black market value of N126.39 million in Asia, where illicit trade in ivory remains a lucrative criminal enterprise despite international restrictions.

However, Comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Gambo Aliyu, described the seizure as a clear demonstration of the agency’s commitment to enforcing national and international laws against the illegal trade in endangered wildlife species.

Aliyu noted that Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which prohibits the unlawful trade in protected species. He also cited Section 55(1)(i) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, which criminalises the illegal trade in endangered wildlife.

“This seizure underscores our unwavering commitment to combating wildlife crime and protecting biodiversity. It also highlights the effectiveness of collaboration among relevant agencies and stakeholders in disrupting transnational criminal networks engaged in wildlife trafficking,” he said.

The comptroller commended NESREA and the Wildlife Justice Commission for their support and intelligence-sharing, describing their contributions as critical to the success of the operation.

He warned that criminal elements exploiting Nigeria as a transit route for illegal wildlife products would continue to face the full weight of the law.

Aliyu further appealed to members of the public to support ongoing enforcement efforts by providing credible information on suspicious shipments and activities linked to wildlife trafficking.

“We urge citizens to report anyone involved in wildlife trafficking syndicates. The Nigeria Customs Service will not hesitate to take decisive enforcement action against individuals or groups found violating the law,” he added.

The seized elephant tusks and the four suspects are currently in Customs custody pending further investigation and prosecution.