Checking nicotine and tobacco addiction

The negative consequences of tobacco use in Nigeria require immediate, proactive national intervention to check the menace. The World Tobacco Day serves as a critical reminder that nicotine addiction is tightening its grip on the nation’s youth. While Nigeria has established regulatory frameworks like the National Tobacco Control Act (NTCA), the enforcement remains weak. The rapid rise of new products like e-cigarettes and flavoured vapes presents a worrisome threat to public health. To safeguard its future, Nigeria must move from policy formulation to aggressive, uncompromising enforcement.

As the global community reflects on the 2026 World No Tobacco Day theme, “Unmasking the appeal–countering nicotine and tobacco addiction,” Nigeria stands at a crossroads. For decades, the simple warning “Tobacco smokers are liable to die young” was the only deterring slogan for smokers. Today, that slogan is stale and overused. With a surging youth demographic, Nigeria risks becoming a dumping ground for unregulated nicotine devices unless the federal government moves decisively from policy formulation to effective enforcement.

Medical and public health experts have repeatedly warned that early nicotine exposure fundamentally alters adolescent brain development, permanently impairing cognitive functions, focus, and emotional regulation. Beyond the neurological vulnerabilities, the physiological fallout remains tragic.

Tobacco use constitutes a direct cause of terminal illnesses, including debilitating mouth cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory failure. Crucially, the danger extends far beyond the individual user. For instance, tobacco-related illnesses contribute to about 29,000 deaths annually in Nigeria.

Millions of non-smoking Nigerians, particularly women and children, face severe, involuntary health consequences simply by sharing domestic and public spaces with active smokers. Second-hand smoke exposure triggers chronic asthma, respiratory tract infections, and long-term cardiac risks, placing an unjust health burden on citizens who have never smoked a single cigarette stick in their lives.

On paper, Nigeria possesses the legislative power to combat this pandemic. Under Section 20 of the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015 and its 2019 implementation regulations, manufacturers are legally bound to replace text warnings with vivid, fully coloured Graphic Health Warnings (GHWs).

Currently, regulations mandate that these graphic pictorial warnings—such as the harrowing image of advanced mouth cancer-must cover a minimum of 50 per cent of the principal display areas of tobacco packaging. Furthermore, established frameworks dictate that these graphic templates must be rotated every 24 months to prevent consumer desensitization.

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Data from the 2025 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) proves the visual display strategy is effective. The survey revealed that the presence of pictorial health warnings successfully drove the percentage of current smokers contemplating quitting from 26.7 per cent up to an encouraging 43.3 per cent. The psychological barrier works. However, laws are only as powerful as the machinery enforcing them.

While compliance sits above 50 per cent for conventional cigarettes in major urban centres like Lagos and Abuja, there is a total, alarming absence of graphic warnings on newly imported vapes, e-cigarettes, and smokeless nicotine pouches flowing freely through nightclubs, supermarkets, and informal online marketplaces. This regulatory lapse has severe economic consequences. The treatment of preventable, tobacco-related non-communicable diseases places an overwhelming financial strain on Nigeria’s fragile healthcare architecture, draining resources that should be allocated toward infectious disease control and maternal care. Households are pushed into sudden poverty by catastrophic out-of-pocket medical expenses, while the broader economy suffers a massive loss in workplace productivity due to the premature illness and death of young, vibrant citizens.

To make matters worse, our fiscal countermeasures remain dangerously compromised. The federal government recently enacted the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments, establishing a three-year tobacco tax regime running from 2026 through 2028. While the framework maintains a 30 per cent ad-valorem excise tax component, the approved specific tax component is a public health disappointment. Effective July 1, 2026, the specific tax rate is set at a meagre ₦6.00 per cigarette stick (₦120 per pack of 20), with a minor ₦1.00 annual increment scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Public health groups, led by organisations such as the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), have rightly condemned this regime as a massive win for corporate balance sheets and a tragic loss for national health. In a high-inflation economic environment, these minor increments fail to reduce product affordability.

Shockingly, these figures mean Nigeria will achieve less than 30 per cent of the ECOWAS-recommended specific excise tax benchmark of $0.40 (roughly ₦538) per pack. By keeping tobacco artificially cheap, the state is effectively subsidising its own healthcare crisis. Words, action plans, and ceremonial declarations will no longer suffice.

If Nigeria is to break the tightening grip of nicotine addiction, it must execute immediate, punitive enforcement. The Federal Ministry of Health, working in lockstep with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) must launch a nationwide sweep to confiscate every non-compliant, unlabelled electronic nicotine delivery system currently sold in retail venues.

The Ministry of Finance must revise its weak fiscal policies and aggressively push toward a robust 50 per cent ad-valorem tax structure to genuinely curb tobacco consumption. The corporate pursuit of profit must no longer be prioritised over the survival and well-being of Nigerian youths.