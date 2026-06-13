Technical college admissions drop despite incentives — NABTEB

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Against 29,260 candidates that wrote the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into Federal and State Technical Colleges in 2025, 15,281 candidates yesterday wrote the examination across the country for admission in 2026, indicating a sharp drop in admission seekers into technical colleges.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, who monitored the examination in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, attributed the reduction in registration to the merging of subjects and consideration of the carrying capacity of the colleges.

He disclosed that Zamfara State recorded the lowest enrolment figure, with 14 candidates, while Enugu State had the highest enrolment figure of 1,506 candidates, adding that the examination results would be released after 21 days.

The NABTEB chief executive officer further disclosed that the examination was conducted in 203 centres across the country and marked the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening TVET as a strategic pathway for national development, youth empowerment, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and economic self-reliance.

He said a comprehensive arrangement was put in place to ensure a seamless, transparent, credible, and hitch-free conduct of the examination.

“A total of 15,281 candidates registered for the ongoing National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which is taking place in 203 centres nationwide. Out of this total enrolment figure, 10,626 candidates are male, while 4,655 candidates are female. Enugu State tops the list with the highest enrolment figure of 1,506 candidates, while Zamfara has the lowest registration figure of 14 candidates.

“Preliminary reports received from our monitoring officers and stakeholders indicate that the examination commenced smoothly in most centres, with candidates conducting themselves in an orderly manner and examination officials discharging their responsibilities professionally.

“We commend the candidates, parents, school administrators, invigilators, supervisors, and security personnel for their cooperation and commitment towards the success of the exercise,” Mohammed said.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in his quest to boost Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), rolled out incentives for TVET students. The incentives include free tuition, payment of a ₦22,500 monthly stipend, and a start-up package after graduation.