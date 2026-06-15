Enugu LG polls: NDC completes candidate screening, tasks ENSIEC on transparency

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State says all its candidates for the September 26 local government elections have successfully scaled the screening exercise conducted by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), as the party called for a sustained level playing field throughout the electoral process.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu on Monday, the state chairman of the party, Dr Johnpaul Anih, said the NDC had presented over 14 chairmanship candidates and more than 210 councillorship candidates across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Anih said the party had already commenced full-scale electioneering activities, describing the forthcoming council polls as an important political test ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While commending ENSIEC for what he described as fairness, transparency and inclusiveness during the screening process, he warned against any attempt to undermine the credibility of the election.

“We are encouraged by the professionalism and transparency demonstrated by ENSIEC throughout the screening process. The commission has so far provided a level playing field for all participating political parties, and we urge it to sustain this approach until the conclusion of the elections.

“However, we wish to make it clear that any attempt by individuals or groups to manipulate the process will be strongly resisted through lawful means. The credibility of the September 26 election will serve as a major indicator of the state’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The NDC chairman also said the party conducted what he described as one of the most transparent primary elections in the state, supervised by ENSIEC and security agencies, leading to the emergence of candidates capable of delivering effective grassroots leadership.

“Our candidates emerged through a transparent and credible process that reflected the wishes of party members. We are confident that they possess the competence, integrity, and grassroots support needed to provide quality leadership across the local government areas.

“Given a free, fair and credible election, we are confident that our candidates will perform exceptionally well and earn the mandate of the people,” he added.

Also speaking, the party’s state secretary, Dr Sebastine Okafor, expressed optimism that the NDC would perform strongly in the election if the process remained free from manipulation and electoral malpractice.

According to him, candidates fielded by the party have established records of service and community engagement in their various wards and local government areas.

“All the candidates presented by our party have demonstrated commitment to grassroots development and community service. Their emergence has already generated excitement among the electorate and reinforced the belief that credible alternatives exist,” he stated.

Okafor said many residents of Enugu State are increasingly looking towards a new political direction driven by accountability, effective representation and people-centred governance.

He further praised ENSIEC for creating what he described as a fair environment for political participation, noting that maintaining such standards would strengthen public trust in the state’s electoral process.

The NDC secretary also appealed to residents of the state to support the party’s vision for grassroots development and transformation.

“The NDC remains committed to ending poor representation, unfulfilled promises, and ineffective grassroots governance. We are offering a platform built on accountability, development, and people-oriented leadership.

“We urge Ndi Enugu to support our candidates and join us in building local governments that truly serve the interests of the people,” he concluded.