Katsina: Bandits kill abducted businessman after N5 million ransom payment

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Suspected bandits have killed a farmer and a prominent businessman in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Reports said that Alhaji Bala Sani Kawo was abducted on Thursday, June 11, 2026, along with one of his workers near Dantakari town in Dandume.

The kidnappers subsequently herded them into the forest and later demanded a ransom of N5 million, according to a competent source close to the family.

According to the source, “on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at about 1:30 p.m., the bandits contacted Alhaji Bala’s family, informing them that he was unwell and demanding a ransom of N5 million for his release.

“The family raised the required amount and delivered it to the bandits.

“After receiving the ransom, the bandits instructed the family to proceed to a location they specified, where they found Alhaji Bala’s corpse.

“The tragic incident has thrown the people of Dandume Local Government Area into deep mourning, particularly in view of the significant contributions the deceased made to agricultural development and job creation for thousands of people.”

The development comes barely three days after a former Director of Defence Information, Major-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, died under questionable circumstances while in terrorists’ captivity.

Following the death of the army chief, troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, launched a major offensive tagged “Clean Sweep” against terrorists and bandits in parts of Katsina State.

A statement on Monday by the media information officer of the task force, Lt-Col. Aliyu Danja, the operation commenced on June 14.