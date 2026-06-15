Atiku: General Rabe’s death exposes deepening insecurity under Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of retired Major General Abubakar Rabe in bandits’ captivity as a stark reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Atiku said the incident reflected the Federal Government’s inability to adequately protect citizens, warning that insecurity was eroding hard-won gains made by security forces.

“It is with profound sadness and deep anger that we mourn the death of retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, a distinguished former Army Spokesperson and Director of Defence Information, who tragically passed away while in the captivity of bandits.

“General Rabe devoted the better part of his life to defending Nigeria. He served this country with honour, courage, and distinction. That such a man could end up dying in the hands of criminals is both heartbreaking and unacceptable,” Atiku said.

The former vice president noted that the tragedy extended beyond one individual, describing it as evidence of a nation where criminal groups have become emboldened.

“His death marks yet another painful blow to our nation’s security architecture and a chilling reminder of the vulnerability of even our most experienced military leaders in the face of rampant banditry and terrorism.

“General Rabe’s ordeal is not an isolated case. In recent times, other senior military officers and distinguished Nigerians have either been killed or subjected to similar traumatic experiences at the hands of criminal gangs.

“The message being sent is dangerous: that those who once defended the nation can no longer rely on the nation for protection.”

Atiku also linked the incident to renewed attacks in Chibok, Borno State, where terrorists reportedly set schools ablaze.

“As Nigerians mourned the passing of a retired Major General in the captivity of bandits, terrorists were simultaneously attacking the Kautikari community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State and setting primary and secondary school facilities ablaze.

“Chibok is not just a location; it is a national scar. Since the abduction of more than 270 schoolgirls in April 2014, the name has become a symbol of pain, loss, and collective trauma.

“Twelve years later, many families have still not fully recovered from the emotional devastation of that tragedy. Yet, on the very day a retired Major General died in the captivity of bandits, terrorists returned to the Chibok axis to burn schools.

“It was as though Nigeria was being dragged back into one of the darkest chapters of its history. The flames that consumed those school buildings on Sunday also reignited painful memories that Nigerians have spent more than a decade trying to overcome.”

Calling for urgent action, Atiku reiterated his demand for a national emergency on security.

“This is precisely why I called for the declaration of a state of emergency on security. We cannot continue to pretend that all is well while bandits and terrorists roam freely, abduct citizens, burn schools, occupy communities, and even bring down our senior military officers.

“The federal government must rise to the occasion without further delay. Empty promises, propaganda, and routine condemnations are no longer enough.

“Nigerians deserve decisive, coordinated, and result-oriented action that will rescue those in captivity, dismantle criminal networks, and restore confidence in the capacity of the state to protect lives and property.”

He concluded by urging Nigerians not to become desensitised to the country’s growing security challenges.

“May the soul of General Rabe rest in peace. But let his death serve as a wake-up call. A nation that cannot protect its heroes, its children, and its citizens is a nation facing a grave crisis. The time for decisive action is now.”