Nasarawa by-election: Be neutral, don’t victimise APC, Sule tells police

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged police officers in the state to remain neutral and professional ahead of the forthcoming Nasarawa North Senatorial by-election, stressing that security personnel must not be used to undermine any political party.

Speaking during a security meeting with senior police officers at the Nasarawa State Police Command Headquarters in Lafia on Monday, the governor said he would never direct the police to rig elections on his behalf but warned against victimising members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I will be the last person to tell the police to go and rig elections for me. I will never do that. But it will be sad if you protect other people and victimise people of the APC. I plead with you to be as neutral as you can while protecting everybody,” Sule stated.

The governor also addressed concerns over the proposed establishment of state police, assuring officers that there was no reason for anxiety as the initiative remained at an early stage.

According to him, the process would require constitutional amendments, approval by the National Assembly, enactment of state laws, recruitment, funding and clear delineation of powers before implementation.

“There is no reason for any policeman to panic. This is a process that has just commenced and may not even take full effect within the one year I have left in office. I want you to work full swing. Do not relax,” he said.

Governor Sule commended the police command for its role in maintaining peace and security across the state, noting that security remained critical to attracting investors and sustaining economic growth.

He disclosed that during a recent engagement with investors in Lagos, the peaceful atmosphere in Nasarawa State was identified as one of the major factors responsible for the state’s growing appeal to businesses.

The governor further announced plans by the state government to increase logistical support to the police command, citing improved revenues accruing to states from the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu.

“We build bridges, schools and hospitals, and we continue to empower youth and create employment. But you are part and parcel of this state, and you must also benefit from what we are doing,” he told the officers.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Jauro, thanked the governor for his administration’s support to the command, including the renovation of the police headquarters, the construction of additional buildings and the provision of operational equipment.

Jauro said the command recently recorded major breakthroughs in its fight against crime, including the arrest of suspects linked to the abduction of five women in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

He also disclosed that three suspects were intercepted in a separate operation during which security operatives recovered 27 rifles, five rounds of live ammunition, two arrows, 240 caps and 27 sheep.

The police commissioner further revealed that two suspects connected with kidnapping activities in Andaha, Akwanga Local Government Area, had been arrested, while assuring residents that the command would continue intelligence-driven operations and collaboration with other security agencies to safeguard lives and property across the state.