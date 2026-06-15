UPDATED: ADC chooses Amaechi as Atiku’s running mate

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has chosen former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The ADC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Monday, said Amaechi’s nomination as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate followed broad consultations within the party and reflected his strong performance as runner-up in the party’s presidential primaries.

The statement reads in part, “The National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), after extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women stakeholders, and representatives of all geopolitical zones, is proud to announce that the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been selected as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of our great party for the 2027 Presidential Election.

“This recommendation follows the successful conclusion of the ADC Presidential Primaries, in which Rt. Hon. Amaechi emerged as the runner-up, earning widespread support from party members across the federation and demonstrating his enduring appeal as one of Nigeria’s most experienced and respected political leaders.

“The proposed partnership between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi represents more than a political alliance; it is the coming together of two tested statesmen with the experience, national reach, and leadership capacity required to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges and reposition the country for a new era of prosperity, security, and inclusive development.”