Kano 2027: NDC picks Kwankwaso’s son as deputy governorship candidate

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has selected Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, son of former Kano State governor and senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kano State.

Mustapha will run alongside the party’s governorship flagbearer, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, in what is expected to be one of the major political contests in the state.

The development was announced on Monday by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Habibu Saleh Mohammed, who confirmed that Gwarzo had formally unveiled Mustapha as his running mate.

“HE Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo unveiled Hon Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as running mate for the 2027 Governorship Election,” he said.

A former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Kano State, Mustapha recently exited the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf following the political rift between the governor and his father, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

His resignation marked the end of his stint in the state cabinet, where he played a role in youth development and sports administration.

At the time of his departure, Mustapha said he was stepping down with a “heavy heart” and thanked Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the people of Kano.

He also expressed appreciation for the confidence placed in him during his tenure and voiced hope that programmes aimed at empowering young people and advancing sports development in the state would continue to thrive.

“As I resign, I pray that the youth of Kano State will continue to receive the attention and support they deserve,” Mustapha said.

“I hope for the best for our sports development programs and initiatives, and I am confident that they will flourish in the years to come.”