IPOB slams Soludo over remarks on Obi’s call for Kanu’s release

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has strongly condemned Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo for criticising Labour Party chieftain Peter Obi over his recent call for the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a press statement issued on Monday, June 15, 2026, IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful accused Soludo of “betrayal” and “political chameleonic behaviour”, alleging that the governor had previously advocated Kanu’s release but has now reversed his stance.

IPOB cited two past instances to back its claim:

“On May 13, 2022, Soludo visited Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja and publicly called for his release, even offering to stand as surety.

“In March 2025, Soludo’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, said the governor was “actively working towards Kanu’s release” to restore peace in the South-East.”

The group contrasted this with Soludo’s recent reaction to Peter Obi’s demand for Kanu’s “immediate and unconditional release”, which the Anambra government described as “a slap on the Nigerian judiciary.” IPOB called that position “the height of treachery” and linked it to Soludo’s alleged ambition for the vice presidency in 2031.

“Governor Soludo, what suddenly changed? What changed is your blind and shameless ambition. You have now chosen to sacrifice Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the altar of caliphate appeasement,” the statement read.

IPOB framed Kanu’s detention as “illegal” and in “violation of court orders”, and said Soludo’s stance was an “insult” to late Igbo leaders, including Mbazulike Amaechi, former Ohanaeze Ndigbo President George Obiozor, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who had supported Kanu’s release.

The group also said the demand for Kanu’s release “is not an Igbo affair alone”, citing support from Yoruba cleric Prophet Ayodele and “well-meaning Nigerians” across other regions.

IPOB, however, sent a warning to Soludo: “The Igbo nation has a long memory, your northern masters will never trust a proven betrayer of his own people.”

Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021 and is facing charges related to terrorism and treason, which he has denied. Multiple court rulings on his case have been appealed, and the matter remains before the judiciary.