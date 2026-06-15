Ransom economy and a nation losing its soul

There is, perhaps, no greater indictment of a nation than when criminality becomes more profitable than creativity, violence yields faster returns than hard work, and fear becomes a more lucrative commodity than enterprise.

That is the troubling reality confronting Nigeria today.

Across the country, millions of citizens struggle under the crushing weight of inflation, unemployment, rising food prices, shrinking incomes, and economic uncertainty. Families ration meals. Businesses battle rising costs. Farmers abandon their fields. Graduates roam the streets in search of opportunities that never seem to come.

Yet amid this hardship, one sector appears to be thriving with frightening efficiency.

It is not agriculture.

It is not manufacturing.

It is not technology.

It is not tourism.

It is the ransom economy, an industry built on abduction, extortion, terror, and human misery.

In today’s Nigeria, kidnapping is no longer merely a crime. It is a flourishing enterprise with recruiters, informants, financiers, suppliers, negotiators, transporters, and beneficiaries. Like every successful business, it has developed structures that enable it to expand and remain profitable.

The evidence is everywhere.

A woman goes to her farm to earn an honest living. Instead, she reportedly encounters armed herdsmen who violate her dignity in the presence of her children.

The nation reacts.

Briefly.

Then another tragedy arrives.

A group of schoolchildren and their teachers are abducted. Families enter a nightmare from which there appears to be no waking.

Days pass.

Weeks pass.

Hope rises and falls with every phone call.

Then comes devastating news.

A mathematics teacher is murdered by his captors.

Not because he commits a crime.

Not because he threatens society.

But simply because he falls into the hands of criminals who now operate with frightening confidence.

The nation mourns.

Briefly.

Then moves on.

As if that horror is not enough, reports emerge that one of the abducted schoolchildren dies in captivity.

A child. A future cut short before it begins. A dream extinguished before it takes shape.

The nation gasps.

And then moves on.

Elsewhere, a young woman is kidnapped.

Her captors demand a fortune.

Her family does what thousands of Nigerian families now do almost routinely. They sell possessions, borrow money, call relatives, exhaust savings, and liquidate businesses.

Everything acquires a price except the life they are trying to save.

Yet even after all the sacrifices, tragedy still arrives.

Different victims.

Different communities.

Different circumstances.

The same outcome.

Pain. Fear. Grief. And eventually, silence.

This is the true tragedy of modern Nigeria.

Not merely that terrible things happen. Terrible things happen everywhere.

The deeper tragedy is that terrible things now happen so frequently that they no longer provoke sustained national outrage.

The abnormal becomes normal. The unacceptable becomes routine. The horrific becomes ordinary.

Across vast swathes of Nigeria, citizens live under conditions that would constitute a national emergency elsewhere.

Farmers fear their farms.

Travellers fear the highways.

Students fear their schools.

Parents fear every unknown phone number.

Entire communities sleep with one eye open.

Fear has become woven into daily life.

Meanwhile, another conversation dominates the political landscape.

2027.

Reelection. Coalitions. Defections. Power calculations.

Political realignments.

One cannot help asking a simple question: Reelection to do what exactly? To supervise more kidnappings? To preside over more mass burials? To issue more condolences after preventable tragedies? To watch more communities surrender to fear?

To normalise more insecurity?

These are uncomfortable questions. But they are legitimate questions.

Because the first duty of government is not politics.

It is protection. It is security. It is safeguarding lives and property. Without that foundation, every other achievement becomes secondary.

Roads matter.

Infrastructure matters.

Economic reforms matter.

But none of them matters to parents whose child remains in captivity. None of them matters to families negotiating with kidnappers. None of them matters to communities living under siege.

The rise of the ransom economy does not happen by accident.

It emerges from accumulated failures:

Poverty. Unemployment. Corruption.Weak institutions. Poor governance. Inadequate security infrastructure.

A failing justice system.

Declining public trust.

These conditions create fertile ground for criminality.

Millions of young Nigerians wake up each morning uncertain about their future. Many search endlessly for jobs. Others remain trapped in underemployment.

While poverty does not automatically create criminals, it creates vulnerabilities that criminal enterprises readily exploit.

When legitimate opportunities disappear, illegitimate alternatives become attractive.

A society where honest labour struggles to feed a family while kidnapping generates millions creates dangerous incentives.

The situation worsens when punishment appears uncertain.

Criminals become emboldened when arrests are rare, prosecutions drag endlessly, convictions remain elusive, and sponsors remain untouchable.

Crime becomes attractive when risk is low and reward is high.

But kidnappers do not operate alone. The ransom economy survives because it is supported by a network of enablers. Victims are rarely selected randomly. Someone often provides information. Someone knows the travel plans. Someone knows the financial status. Someone leaks the details.

Investigations repeatedly reveal the involvement of acquaintances, neighbours, employees, business associates, and even relatives.

The painful truth is that many kidnappings succeed because trust is betrayed.

Beyond local collaborators lie financiers, informants, logistics providers, safe-house operators, rogue security operatives, and corrupt facilitators. The criminal standing in the forest is often only the visible face of a much larger enterprise.

This is why the ransom economy continues to flourish while legitimate sectors struggle.

Factories close.

Businesses collapse.

Investors hesitate.

Farmers abandon fields.

Kidnapping expands.

Every successful kidnapping sends a dangerous message to investors: your safety is uncertain and your investment is vulnerable.

The ransom economy has become so attractive wives kidnap themselves to extort husbands or children arrange their kidnapping to collect ransom from parents.

As insecurity spreads, investment retreats. Agriculture suffers. Food production declines. Prices rise. Transport becomes expensive. Supply chains weaken. Businesses shrink. Tourism disappears. Rural economies collapse.

The weakness of the legitimate economy fuels the growth of the criminal economy. The growth of the criminal economy further weakens the legitimate one.

It becomes a vicious cycle.

Yet, perhaps, the greatest casualty is neither money nor investment. It is the nation’s soul.

A nation begins losing its soul when human life becomes cheap. It loses more when suffering becomes background noise. It loses more when outrage becomes temporary. It loses more when victims become statistics. Because statistics conceal reality.

The murdered teacher is not a statistic. He is a son, a colleague, a mentor, a man who leaves home to teach children and never returns.

The child who dies in captivity is not a statistic. That child possesses dreams, potential, and a future now reduced to grief. The violated mother is not a statistic. She is a human being whose dignity deserves protection. The kidnapped daughter is not a statistic. She is somebody’s child, somebody’s hope, somebody’s future.

History teaches that nations do not lose their souls suddenly.

They lose them gradually.

One forgotten victim at a time.

One ignored warning at a time.

One normalised atrocity at a time.

Eventually, people stop expecting better.

Eventually, outrage gives way to resignation.

Eventually, fear becomes normal.

Eventually, suffering becomes routine.

That is the danger confronting Nigeria.

The true measure of a nation is not the number of political rallies it holds.

It is not the number of campaign promises made.

It is not the volume of political calculations dominating public discourse.

The true measure of a nation is the value it places on human life.

That is the question confronting Nigeria today.

Not who wins in 2027. Not which politician defects next.

Not which coalition emerges.

But whether the lives of ordinary Nigerians still matter enough to command the full attention, urgency, and commitment of those entrusted with leadership.

Because a country where kidnapping flourishes while productivity struggles, where criminality pays better than honest labour, where children are abducted, teachers are murdered, women are brutalised, families are extorted, and politicians remain consumed by the arithmetic of reelection is confronting something deeper than a security crisis.

It is confronting a crisis of conscience. A crisis of priorities. A crisis of leadership. And unless criminality becomes unprofitable, productivity becomes rewarding, and human life once again becomes sacred, the ransom economy will continue to flourish while ordinary Nigerians pay the price in fear, grief, suffering, and lost possibilities.

That is not merely an economic failure. It is the unmistakable sign of a nation in danger of losing its soul.