BADBOYVIBE$ receives Rookie of the Year at PMFA Award

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kareem Jimoh, popularly known as BADBOYVIBE$, was named Rookie of the Year at the 2025 Paradise Music Festival and Awards (PMFA).

The Lagos-born artist received the award during the annual event, which recognises achievements by emerging and established entertainers.

BADBOYVIBE$, who was born on December 21, 2007, has been active in the music industry for several years, performing at various events and releasing music under the stage name.

He is associated with the “Black Cat” identity, a symbol that frequently appears in his music-related projects and public appearances.

According to information released by his management, the artiste has performed at several concerts and showcases in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria between 2019 and 2025.

The Rookie of the Year recognition is one of the notable milestones in his career so far.

Nigeria’s music industry has continued to witness the emergence of young artistes seeking to establish themselves in a highly competitive sector, with award platforms increasingly highlighting new talents across different genres.