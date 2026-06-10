British Council-backed research offers new solutions to learning challenges in Nigerian schools

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The British Council has highlighted the growing role of evidence-based research in improving teaching and learning outcomes in Nigeria, thus showcasing series of locally driven studies that are helping schools address challenges ranging from student mental health and mathematics anxiety to teacher effectiveness.

Speaking at an event in Abuja to celebrate the outcomes of the British Council Action Research Grants Programme, Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Donna McGowan, said school improvement must increasingly be driven by evidence, research and classroom realities rather than assumptions.

The Country Director noted that while expanding access to education remains important, Nigeria’s future also depends on improving the quality of teaching and learning in schools.

“Education systems globally are being asked to prepare young people for a rapidly changing world. However, sustainable improvements in education require practical solutions informed by research and collaboration among educators,” she said.

The British Council described the Action Research Grants Programme as a global initiative that empowers teachers and school leaders to investigate challenges within their own classrooms, test solutions, measure impact and share lessons with peers.

The Council explained that the programme places educators at the centre of educational transformation by encouraging innovation that emerges directly from local school environments.

The Country Director, however, recalled that one of the programme’s early success stories came from Nigeria when Enobong Imaha, an English teacher at Pegasus School, Eket, conducted research on sustaining positive classroom culture through teacher development.

The study led to targeted professional training, school reforms and stronger student participation, helping to improve behaviour management, wellbeing and learning outcomes. “Imaha has since become a global mentor under the programme, supporting educators across several countries,” she said.

Meanwhile, British Council disclosed that this year’s programme featured three Nigerian educators whose research projects addressed key challenges affecting schools. One of the studies, conducted by Chinedu Vincent Okoro of Olumawu School, Abuja, examined how mindfulness-based interventions could help secondary school students cope with academic pressure.

The research introduced breathing exercises and Yoga sessions for students aged between 11 and 17 years and found significant improvements in student wellbeing and classroom engagement.

British Council said their findings indicated that 94.4 per cent of participating students reported reduced stress levels and improved time management, while 88.9 per cent said the techniques helped them better manage academic pressure. The study also recorded improved classroom behaviour and concentration among 75 per cent of the students.

Speaking on the significance of the findings, Head of Market, British Council Nigeria, Eyitayo Akanji, said supporting student wellbeing is essential for achieving better learning outcomes.

“Education is not just about grades, it is about wellbeing. These projects show that when both students and teachers are supported, meaningful and lasting improvements in learning can be achieved,” Akanji said.

Another study led by Ayotomi Fasuyi, Principal of Charles Dale Memorial International School in Port Harcourt, explored the effectiveness of the British Council’s online support for schools platform in strengthening teacher capacity.

Fasuyi’s research found that 97 per cent of teachers enrolled in the programme successfully accessed and completed the online modules. It also highlighted the importance of combining online learning with face-to-face workshops, particularly in areas such as lesson management, where teachers benefited from opportunities to discuss practical classroom challenges and contextualise their learning.

She identified gaps in classroom management practices, including the absence of clearly displayed classroom rules in many schools. Following the intervention, 62 per cent of participating teachers committed to improving classroom instructions, while 40 per cent planned to introduce structured classroom rules and behavioural contracts.

A third study, conducted by Innocent Katule, a Mathematics educator and Assistant Coordinator of Continuing Professional Development at Deeper Life High School, Opete Campus, Delta State, focused on tackling Mathematics anxiety among students through targeted teacher training.

The findings showed that teachers became more confident and better equipped to address Mathematics phobia, while classrooms recorded increased use of active learning methods, differentiated instruction and technology-based teaching approaches.

The intervention also helped create more supportive and engaging learning environments, particularly for students who previously struggled with Mathematics.

The British Council said the collective findings from the studies demonstrated that meaningful education reform requires simultaneous investments in student wellbeing and teacher development.

The Council noted that interventions supporting learners emotionally, alongside professional development programmes that equip teachers with practical classroom skills, are helping schools adopt more holistic and evidence-based approaches to education.

Reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria’s education sector, the British Council promised that it would continue to support educational partnerships, research, teacher development and international collaboration aimed at strengthening learning outcomes across the country.

The Council also commended participating schools and researchers for demonstrating leadership, creativity and commitment to learner success through the Action Research Grants Programme.