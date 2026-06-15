World Cup tactical preview: How Egypt can beat Belgium

By John Ogunsemore

Unarguably, one of the most intriguing group openers of the ongoing 2026 World Cup is set for Group G between Egypt and Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle at 8 pm WAT on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Belgium enter as clear favourites, being ranked higher, with superior individual talent and a squad blending golden-generation remnants with exciting youth.

But Egypt, under Hossam Hassan, have shown they can be stubborn, organised, and lethal on the counter.

History backs them too: Egypt have won two of three meetings in recent history, including a 2-1 win in Belgium in November 2022.

Team shapes and styles

Belgium (Rudi Garcia, likely 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3):

Belgium head coach, Rudi Garcia, favours an attacking setup with a medium-to-low block to protect a defence that lacks the cohesion of the Alderweireld/Kompany era.

They build with full-backs pushing high (Meunier/Castagne on the right, De Cuyper on the left), allowing wingers like Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard (or Alexis Saelemaekers) freedom to roam and create 1v1s.

Kevin De Bruyne (often as No.10 or in midfield) orchestrates with line-breaking passes, while Romelu Lukaku (or a false 9 like Charles De Ketelaere) provides a focal point.

Strengths: Explosive transitions, width, set-piece threat, and elite quality (Doku’s dribbling, De Bruyne’s vision, Thibaut Courtois in goal). They press in a 4-4-2 shape but can be disjointed.

Weaknesses: Defensive vulnerability, especially centrally and in transitions if full-backs are caught high.

Egypt (Hassan, pragmatic 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3, adaptable to 3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2):

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan’s side is compact, defensively solid, and built for quick vertical releases.

They qualified unbeaten with a low concession rate, emphasising shape, endurance, and exploiting spaces for Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Viewers can expect a deep or mid-block, two holding midfielders for protection, and rapid counters.

Strengths: Discipline, set-piece organisation, and star power in attack.

Weaknesses: Limited control against possession-dominant sides; reliance on individuals.

Key matchups and how Egypt wins

Neutralising Belgium’s width and transitions

Egypt must stay compact centrally to limit De Bruyne’s influence. Full-backs Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh (or any other starter) need to be wary of Doku’s bursts.

Doubling up or forcing him inside onto stronger defensive feet is key.

Hassan’s side excels at absorbing pressure and hitting on the break; they should invite Belgium forward, then spring Salah and Marmoush into channels.

The Salah-Marmoush axis

This is Egypt’s golden ticket. Salah, who is captain and still world-class at 34, thrives in transitions and wide areas. Marmoush offers movement and finishing.

Egypt can target Belgium’s makeshift centre-backs (e.g., Mechele, Theate, Ngoy) with direct balls or quick combinations. Trezeguet or Emam Ashour provide support in a fluid front line.

Midfield battle

Egypt’s double pivot – likely Marwan Attia/Mohanad Lasheen – must screen the defence and disrupt Tielemans/Onana or De Bruyne.

Winning second balls and forcing turnovers high up will be crucial. Belgium’s midfield can dominate possession, so Egypt cannot afford to chase aimlessly.

Set pieces and discipline

Both sides are strong here, but Egypt’s organisation could frustrate Belgium. The North Africans must avoid giving away cheap fouls in wide areas where Doku/De Bruyne excel. Courtois is a monster, but Egypt’s physicality in the likes of Ramy Rabia can create aerial threats.

Predicted Lineups:

Belgium (4-2-3-1) Courtois; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku (or De Ketelaere).

Egypt (4-2-3-1):

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Abdelmonem/Fathy, Fatouh; Attia/Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush

Egypt’s path to victory

Compact low/mid-block: Deny central penetration and force play wide where Egypt can double-team.

Exploit transitions: Quick switches via Salah/Marmoush. One or two well-timed counters could decide it as exemplified in their qualifying efficiency.

Physical intensity

Match Belgium’s tempo early; fatigue their ageing stars like 34-year-old De Bruyne in Seattle’s conditions.

Game management: Hassan must be ready to shift to a back three or five if chasing or protecting a lead.

Star moments: Salah needs to deliver as his experience against top sides is unmatched in this Egypt squad.

As earlier stated, Belgium are favourites for good reason: their attacking talent can overwhelm on any given day.

But Egypt are no pushovers as they are pragmatic, battle-hardened, and capable of a smash-and-grab.

A draw would be a superb result for the Pharaohs, but with smart defending and clinical finishing on the break, an upset is far from impossible.

This could be one of those classic “underdog vs favourites” thrillers.