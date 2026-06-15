Plateau: Cholera kills 5 in Mangu, 11 cases recorded

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, has said that five people have died from an outbreak of cholera in parts of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the deaths were recorded out of 11 confirmed cases and 53 suspected infections in the area.

The commissioner told newsmen in Jos that the confirmed and suspected cases were reported in Pushit, Mangu I and Mangu II communities.

He said the State Ministry of Health had intensified public health interventions to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

The commissioner said the ministry was also creating awareness to reduce the impact of the disease on affected communities.

According to him, the government had deployed additional Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to affected wards, expanded treatment centres and isolation capacity, and carried out emergency procurement of Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, intravenous fluids, and essential medicines.

Baamlong also said an Incident Management System (IMS) had been activated to coordinate a comprehensive multi-sectoral response to the outbreak.

The IMS, he said, would ensure a coordinated, efficient, and accountable response structure in line with national and international emergency response frameworks.

Baamlong urged residents of Mangu and neighbouring communities to take preventive measures, including drinking safe water, maintaining proper hand hygiene, avoiding open defecation, and ensuring proper waste disposal.

He also advised them to report suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility for immediate attention.

The commissioner called on development partners and stakeholders to support ongoing response efforts to eradicate the epidemic, while also reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of the citizenry.