UNIMED partners Canadian Education Council to launch International Career Centre

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, has strengthened its commitment to producing globally competitive healthcare professionals with the official opening of an International Career Centre (ICC) established by the Canadian Education Council (CEC).

The centre, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Isaac Oluyi is expected to provide students with career development opportunities, employability training, international certifications, mentorship and exposure to global workplace standards.

The Country Director of the Canadian Education Council, Dr. John Adeniyi, said the organisation’s mission in Nigeria is to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and the evolving demands of the global labour market.

According to him, CEC achieves this objective by establishing International Career Centres in Nigerian universities to equip students with globally competitive employability skills, professional certifications and the competencies required to thrive in international work environments.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, described the establishment of the centre as a major milestone in the university’s drive to produce market-ready graduates with the knowledge, skills and confidence to excel anywhere in the world.

She said the International Career Centre would serve as a vital link between academic learning and professional practice by offering students access to career guidance services, employability and leadership training, mentorship programmes, internship placements and exposure to global best practices.

Prof Adejuyigbe noted that the partnership with the Canadian Education Council aligns with the university’s vision of raising healthcare professionals and future leaders who can create value, drive innovation and contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

“The establishment of this centre is a reaffirmation of our commitment to nurturing healthcare professionals and leaders who are not only academically sound but also equipped with the practical skills, international outlook and entrepreneurial mindset needed to succeed in today’s competitive global environment,” she said.

She added that the initiative would enhance students’ career prospects and position them for success in a rapidly changing world.