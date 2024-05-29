    National
    5 hours ago

    Again, power grid collapses for fourth time in 2024

    By Seyi Babalola Nigeria’s power infrastructure has collapsed again, leaving the country with only 0.80…
    Politics
    7 hours ago

    Edo guber: Judgement against Ighodalo temporary setback – Fintiri 

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National Campaign…
    National
    7 hours ago

    We’re committed to building virile, professional army — Tinubu 

    From Jude Owuamanam, Jos President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed the commitment of his administration…
    Politics
    9 hours ago

    Edo guber: I know contest won’t be easy — Ighodalo 

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming Edo State…
    Cover
    10 hours ago

    Fuel scarcity hits Abuja as long queues resurface at filling stations

    We have no supply issue – NNPC NMDPRA says it’s not aware From Adanna Nnamani,…
    World News
    12 hours ago

    UK hospitals battle staff shortages as Nigerian nurses rally against migration ban

    By Seyi Babalola The British government faces a troubling situation where patients are tragically dying…
    News
    13 hours ago

    7/7: Police ban suspected cultists’ day celebration in Anambra

    From Emmanuel Uzor,Awka Anambra State Police Command said it has placed a strict ban on…
    News
    13 hours ago

    You can run but can’t hide — EFCC chairman to corrupt elements

    By John Ogunsemore The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola…
    Sporting Sun
    15 hours ago

    Euro 2024: Everything you need to know about England vs Switzerland game

    By Seyi Babalola England and Switzerland will face in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals on…
    Features
    20 hours ago

    FG fights poverty with N2.38trn in 5 years

    By Uche Usim, Oluseye Ojo, Adewale Sanyaolu, and Okwe Obi The federal government of Nigeria…

