ATCON, NCC rally stakeholders to tackle fibre deployment challenges

By Chinenye Anuforo

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) are mobilising industry stakeholders to address challenges hindering the deployment of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure across the country.

As part of the effort, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, will deliver the keynote address at ATCON’s Critical Conversation Forum on FTTH deployment scheduled to hold on June 30, 2026, in Lagos.

ATCON said Maida’s participation has generated increased interest among state governments, telecommunications operators, infrastructure providers, investors, technology companies, policymakers and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The forum, themed “Fiber to the Home (FTTH) in Nigeria: Addressing Challenges, Strengthening Standards, and Ensuring Sustainable Deployment,” will examine practical strategies for accelerating broadband infrastructure expansion and improving access to high-speed internet services nationwide.

According to ATCON President, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, the event comes at a crucial time as Nigeria seeks to deepen broadband penetration, drive digital inclusion and unlock opportunities within the digital economy.

He noted that FTTH technology provides high-capacity broadband connectivity directly to homes, offices, schools, hospitals and businesses, making it a critical component of national digital infrastructure.

Despite growing demand for broadband services, Emoekpere identified several obstacles slowing fibre deployment, including multiple taxation, regulatory bottlenecks, high right-of-way charges, approval delays, infrastructure vandalism, fibre cuts, inconsistent policies across states and local governments, and limited access to financing.

Other challenges, he said, include high capital expenditure requirements, quality assurance concerns, inadequate coordination among stakeholders and difficulties in maintaining fibre infrastructure.

According to him, these constraints have limited broadband access for millions of Nigerians who rely on reliable internet connectivity for education, healthcare, commerce, remote work and digital services.

He explained that the forum has been designed as a solution-driven platform that will bring together regulators, government agencies, network operators, infrastructure companies, technology providers, investors, development partners, consumer groups and technical experts to develop practical and implementable recommendations.

Key discussions will focus on regulatory reforms, infrastructure protection, compliance with technical standards, sustainable investment models, infrastructure sharing, consumer protection, service quality improvement, state government participation and the long-term sustainability of fibre investments.

ATCON stressed that broadband infrastructure development has become a national economic priority, noting that a robust FTTH ecosystem would support the Federal Government’s digital economy agenda, promote smart city initiatives, improve education and healthcare delivery, empower small businesses, attract investment and create jobs.

The association expressed optimism that the forum would produce actionable recommendations aimed at removing barriers to broadband deployment, strengthening industry standards, promoting investor confidence, encouraging collaboration and accelerating broadband penetration across Nigeria.

ATCON also commended the NCC and Dr. Maida for their continued commitment to broadband development, describing the forum as a landmark engagement that could help shape the future of fibre infrastructure deployment in the country.