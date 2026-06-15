I’m tired — Actress Funmi Awelewa speaks on emotional struggles

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funmi Awelewa has spoken out about her emotional struggles.

The actress claimed she is tired from coping with betrayal.

Awelewa opened up in a post on her social media account.

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She cried out, “I’m tired!! For the first time!! I’m tired of Agbaromoni ta koni. Oga tomu aparo’moni tako ni lowo. Every time, every year! It took me years to heal from betrayal and childhood trauma. Orijafunmi is a name, but at this point, make Allah fight this battle, abeg.

“For the first time in my life, I’m Tired! Looking back on what I experienced while growing up, the same issues. Today I break down feeling lonely and sad!!!!!!. I’m tired of meeting the wrong people.

“I’m not lucky in seeing myself in people. OLORUN JAFUNMI cuz Ogo yi mu iro pipa moni dani.”