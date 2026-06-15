Edo: Governor condemns abduction, orders security action

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has condemned an abduction incident reported at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road, Benin City, describing it as unacceptable and a direct attack on innocent residents.

The governor directed the Edo State Commissioner of Police to immediately commence a swift and coordinated investigation into the incident with a view at securing the safe rescue of the victims and arresting those responsible for the attack.

Okpebholo warned that the Edo State Government will not tolerate any act that threatens public safety and security or disturbs the peace of the state.

He urged residents of Benin City and the people of the State to remain alert and report any suspicious movements to the nearest Police station, stressing that timely information will support ongoing police operations.

The governor reaffirmed that the government would not relent until those responsible were apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

The yet to be identified housewife had, along with her husband and children, gone to the Vegetable market to shop after church service on Sunday when gunmen struck.

In a viral video, the gunmen who arrived in a red Toyota Camry, parked their car in front of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) where the woman’s husband and children were waiting.

The waiting gunmen approached, attempting to abduct the husband, who quickly escaped, and his wife followed suit.

The gunmen thereafter pursued and caught up with the woman and dragged her to the ground into their car and sped off.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, while confirming the incident, said police have commenced investigations.