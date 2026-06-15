Akpabio is paranoid, he could lock me up – Oshiomhole

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of being paranoid, alleging that the latter could have him arrested if he had his way.

Speaking on Sunday in an edition of MIC ON PODCAST, the former Edo governor said Akpabio harbours an unfounded bias against him despite his contributions to the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory.

“Don’t forget that I was a founding governor of the APC and deputy DG of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council that gave us victory.

“I’m not saying I am responsible for the victory, but I worked for it, and I’m happy we got it.

“He (Akpabio) is so paranoid about anything that has to do with me. Everybody in the Senate knows that if Senator Akpabio have his way, he will lock me out of the Senate because he has misled himself into thinking that I am probably the devil he knows.

“There are many angels he doesn’t know,” Oshiomhole stated.

He added that the next Senate leadership would be different from the present one, referencing growing discontent among lawmakers.

“The 11th Senate will not be like the 10th; this I can say. It can’t be. Senators are grumbling about his style of leadership. But we try to manage, and I’ve tried to assure him that ‘Look, Mr Senate President, I am a very fulfilled person.’

“Whatever job I am given to do, I ask God to give me courage and even greater wisdom to do that job to the satisfaction of my constituents.

“The Senate President’s bias against me is very well known. I will not join in speculating as to the reason for his bias.

“Many people in the Senate know. In fact, if I go around the floor of the Senate and I go greet certain persons and we have conversations, the man becomes uncomfortable. I will give you an instance.

“Senator Yari approached the Senate President and said that he wanted to be the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior.

“I am the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior. The Senate President said to him, ‘So you want to join Senator Oshiomhole to plan how to remove me as Senate President?’ But I just laugh it off.”