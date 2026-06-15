FG, states, LGs receive N2.257 trillion April 2026 revenue

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government, state governments and local government councils have shared a total of N2.257 trillion as revenue generated from the Federation Account for April 2026.

The allocation was approved at the May 2026 meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) held in Abuja, according to a communiqué issued after the meeting.

The committee disclosed that the total distributable revenue comprised N1.260 trillion in statutory revenue, N747.088 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), and an augmentation of N250 billion.

FAAC stated that a total gross revenue of N3.184 trillion was available in April 2026. From this amount, N113.756 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while N813.839 billion was set aside for transfers, refunds and savings.

A breakdown of the distribution showed that the Federal Government received N787.351 billion, while the 36 states shared N772.360 billion. The 774 local government councils received N540.152 billion, while oil-producing states received N157.254 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

From the N1.260 trillion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N580.942 billion, the states received N294.661 billion, and local governments got N227.172 billion. The oil-producing states also received N157.254 billion from the statutory revenue allocation as derivation.

The communiqué further revealed that from the N747.088 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N74.709 billion, states received N410.898 billion, while local governments got N261.481 billion.

Similarly, the Federal Government received N131.700 billion from the N250 billion augmentation, while states and local governments received N66.800 billion and N51.500 billion, respectively.

FAAC noted that gross statutory revenue rose significantly to N2.378 trillion in April from N1.699 trillion recorded in March, representing an increase of N678.224 billion.

The committee also reported that VAT collections increased from N664.425 billion in March to N806.617 billion in April, reflecting a growth of N142.192 billion.

According to the communiqué, Companies Income Tax (CIT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Stamp Duties, Import Duty, Oil and Gas Royalty, and VAT recorded significant increases during the period. However, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Hydrocarbon Tax (HT) declined considerably, while Excise Duty and CET Levies recorded marginal decreases.

The latest revenue distribution showed continued improvement in government earnings, driven largely by stronger tax collections and increased receipts from oil and gas royalties.