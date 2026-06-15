From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, urged Nigerians to strengthen protection for older citizens as the nation marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2026.

“With the theme ‘Beyond Awareness: Making Elder Abuse Prevention Work,’ I call on us to do more to protect the dignity, rights, safety, and well-being of senior citizens,” Mrs Tinubu said in a message to mark the day.

“Our elderly citizens deserve to be respected, protected, and cared for. Yet many continue to face physical, emotional, financial, and psychological abuse,” she added.

The First Lady warned that as populations age, the country must strengthen systems of care, community support, and social protection to ensure no older person is left vulnerable or abandoned.

“I want us to remember that a young person today will become an elder tomorrow,” she said, urging citizens to honour those whose “wisdom, sacrifices, and contributions have helped shape our society.”