By Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Government has launched a statewide public awareness campaign, tagged “Operation Lagos BioShield”, to strengthen preparedness and prevent the possible importation of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) into the state amid ongoing outbreaks in parts of East and Central Africa.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced the initiative in a statement issued on Saturday, assuring residents that there are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in Lagos State or anywhere in Nigeria.

Abayomi explained that the campaign was not a response to any existing outbreak in the country but a proactive measure aimed at enhancing public awareness, preparedness and prevention.

“This campaign is not a response to a crisis. It is a proactive measure to strengthen public awareness, preparedness, and prevention,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the current outbreak affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is presently no widely available licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment.

He noted that prevention, early detection, rapid isolation and supportive medical care remain the most effective means of controlling the disease, stressing the need for residents to understand how Ebola is transmitted.

Abayomi clarified that Ebola is not spread through casual contact but through direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids or contaminated materials of an infected person who is already ill. He added that accurate information would help reduce fear, stigma and misinformation within communities.

Given Lagos’ position as Nigeria’s commercial capital and a major regional transportation hub, the commissioner said both the federal government and the Lagos State government were collaborating with aviation, maritime, border health and public health authorities to strengthen surveillance and screening procedures at all entry points.

He further disclosed that the Ministry of Health would intensify public enlightenment efforts in the coming weeks through a comprehensive education campaign focusing on Ebola prevention, symptoms, reporting channels and protective measures for homes, schools, workplaces and communities across the state.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and rely only on verified information while supporting ongoing public health efforts. He advised travellers returning from affected countries who develop symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to immediately contact emergency lines 112 or 767 or the state epidemiologist while avoiding unnecessary contact with others until medical guidance is received.

Recalling Lagos’ successful containment of Ebola during the 2014 outbreak, Abayomi expressed confidence in the state’s readiness to respond to any future threat.

“Through strong leadership, effective surveillance, rapid response, and the collective efforts of healthcare workers and residents, our state successfully contained Ebola and protected millions of lives. Today, we remain prepared, vigilant, and committed to safeguarding the health of every Lagosian. Together, we will keep Lagos safe,” he said.