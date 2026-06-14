Why heart disease is different in African women

For just being in the United States, which has a vastly advanced healthcare system with state of the art diagnostic, treatment and health management technology and facilities, it would be assumed that African women should have better heart health indices. The data, however, paints a different picture.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, but it is even more deadly in women of African descent. According to the American Heart Association, over 50 percent of Black women have some form of cardiovascular disease in the United States, and they are dying at younger ages than white women.

Half of the women with the disease are ages 20 and upward. However, only one in five Black women knows she is individually at risk. What applies to African women in America also relates to those residing in continental Africa, and Nigeria particularly. The following indicators are items to monitor regarding heart health.

Lack of Information

Studies show that beauty salons and beauty shops are better locations for promoting healthy behaviour. The populations that need the information the most are not always in venues that inform of the latest and most necessary medical information. Besides beauty shops, outreach needs to be extended to other areas where Black women gather, like faith-based organizations and community centres.

Be aware of heart attack signs

Only 58 percent of Black women know how to recognize and react to the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Common heart attack warning signs include:

•Pain or discomfort in chest

•Lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting

•Jaw, neck or back pain

•Discomfort or pain in arm or shoulder

•Shortness of breath

Unhealthy diets

Depending on her lifestyle, Black women may prepare foods with more salt or oil. If vegetables are fried in grease, or French fries are a regular snack, you need to replace these foods with healthier ones. Your arteries will benefit from fresh vegetables instead, or a baked potato.

Cardiovascular disease risk factors

There are many health disparities that can be more prevalent in Black women. Most of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease are found in this demographic. This includes diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, and inactivity. The combination makes heart disease number one in this population.

Salt intake

Doctors have found that there is a gene that makes Blacks more sensitive to salt. Being more sensitive to salt can increase the risk of high blood pressure. In those with the genes, minimal amounts of salt could easily raise the blood pressure by 5 mmHg.

Genetics

Genetics plays a role in risks, as well. Genes can make you more prone to developing certain illnesses. Genetics and family history are also important in the development of cancer and diabetes.

Effects of smoke

The chemicals in tobacco further damage your heart and blood vessels by decreasing oxygen uptake in the body.

High blood pressure

Over 35 percent of Black adults have high blood pressure. It develops earlier in life, and is more severe in blacks than whites.

Monitor your alcohol intake

Black women should limit the amount of alcohol they drink. Alcohol contains unhealthy ingredients, and many popular drinks have large amounts of sugar.

Get enough restful sleep

In a heart study, doctors noted that half of Blacks had high blood pressure as they were sleeping. That is abnormal and is hazardous to your health. It is thought that this is due to nervous system imbalances at night. Instead of remaining calm, the body remains alert, stressed, and ready to respond to danger. Sleeping at ease reduces the strain on the heart.