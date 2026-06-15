2027: Amaechi announced by ADC as Atiku’s running mate

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has been announced as the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The announcement was made on Monday, with the ADC pairing Amaechi with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar while calling the duo a “unity and rescue ticket” ahead of the 2027 general election.

Amaechi was unveiled as Atiku’s running mate in a statement issued in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, after consultations with party stakeholders, coalition partners and representatives from across the country.

Details later…