Ebola: Lagos launches public awareness campaign

The Lagos State Government has launched a statewide Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) public awareness campaign tagged “Operation Lagos BioShield” as part of proactive measures to strengthen preparedness and prevent the importation of the deadly disease into the state amid ongoing outbreaks in parts of East and Central Africa.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, over the weekend.

The commissioner reassured residents that there were currently no confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease in Lagos State or anywhere in Nigeria, stressing that the campaign was designed to promote public awareness rather than respond to an existing crisis.

“This campaign is not a response to a crisis. It is a proactive measure to strengthen public awareness, preparedness, and prevention,” Abayomi stated, noting that the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to safeguarding public health through early action and strategic communication.

The commissioner disclosed that the current outbreak affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is presently no widely available licensed vaccine or specific antiviral treatment, making prevention and early detection the most effective response tools.

Abayomi stated that “prevention, early detection, rapid isolation, and supportive medical care remain our most effective tools,” adding that public understanding of the disease is essential in limiting its spread and preventing unnecessary fear within communities.

Abayomi explained that Ebola is not transmitted through casual contact, emphasizing that the virus spreads through direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or contaminated materials of an infected person who is already ill.

He noted that accurate information would help preserve social cohesion by discouraging stigma and misinformation.

“As Nigeria’s commercial capital and a major regional transport hub, Lagos maintains extensive air, land, and maritime connections with the rest of Africa and the world,” he said, revealing that both the federal and sagos gtate governments were working closely with aviation, maritime, border health and public health authorities to strengthen surveillance and screening protocols at all points of entry.

He further announced that the ministry would, over the coming weeks, intensify public enlightenment through a comprehensive education campaign focused on Ebola prevention, symptoms, reporting channels and protective measures tailored for homes, schools, workplaces and communities across the state.

The commissioner urged Lagos residents to rely only on verified information and actively support efforts aimed at protecting public health.

He advised individuals returning from affected countries who develop symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to immediately contact emergency lines 112 or 767, or reach the State Epidemiologist on +234 802 316 9485, while avoiding unnecessary contact with others pending medical guidance.

Recalling the state’s successful containment of Ebola in 2014, Abayomi expressed confidence in Lagos’ capacity to respond effectively to any future threat.

“Through strong leadership, effective surveillance, rapid response, and the collective efforts of healthcare workers and residents, our State successfully contained Ebola and protected millions of lives. Today, we remain prepared, vigilant, and committed to safeguarding the health of every Lagosian. Together, we will keep Lagos safe,” he declared.