By Seyi Babalola

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has revealed why he admires black women.

He stated that his favourite thing about black ladies is because they are an extension of himself.

The ‘African Giant’ singer stated this during a recent discussion with Cocoa Butter in Atlanta, Georgia.

The interviewer asked: “What is your favourite thing about black women?”

Burna Boy replied: “First of all, it’s the fact that they are an extension of me. I must always love myself, so I must love my black women.”

The singer had in the past dedicated some of his songs like, ‘Onyeka’, ‘Omo’ and ‘On The Low’ to black women.