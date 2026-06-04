2027: Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi, Makinde combined — Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a four-term member of the House of Representatives, is confident that President Bola Tinubu would be re-elected in 2027, claiming that the opposition has already lost its hopes of unseating the ruling party.

Jibrin, speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, stated that the existing political facts and dynamics favour Tinubu in the upcoming presidential election.

The lawmaker argued that regardless of the opposition’s tactics or candidate selection, the ruling party maintains a strong position.

He maintained that even if key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, were to unite behind a common platform, Tinubu would still emerge victorious.

Jibrin added that the opposition’s current divisions further strengthened the President’s prospects, predicting that Tinubu would win the forthcoming presidential election.

Jibrin said: “I will say on a general note, on a general scale, and with the reality on ground and all of the political dynamics that we can see, no matter how you analyse it, whether with one presidential candidate you did not imagine, whether with another candidate from Ibadan, emerging, however you look at it, the opposition lost it already.

“I used to say something, even if they come together, the President will defeat them, not to talk about when they’ve split. The president will win this election, I tell you that.”