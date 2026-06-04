Senate demands rescue of abducted Oyo schoolchildren

By Lawrence Agbo

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to deploy every available security and intelligence resource to secure the release of teachers, pupils and schoolchildren abducted by terrorists in Oyo and Borno states, amid growing concerns over worsening insecurity across the country.

The upper chamber made the demand during plenary on Wednesday while debating a motion on the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Lawmakers also urged the government to strengthen the Safe Schools Initiative through improved surveillance, intelligence gathering and increased security presence around vulnerable schools and communities.

The motion, sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, highlighted the May 15 abduction of more than 40 teachers, pupils and students from schools in Ogbomoso and surrounding communities.

Senators observed a minute of silence for victims of the attacks and condemned the killings and kidnappings in the strongest terms.

During the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole argued that lawmakers must go beyond expressions of sympathy and demand accountability from security agencies.

“We need to do more than lament. We need to conduct security audits. We need to know how appropriated funds were spent, who received them, and what results were achieved,” he said.

Senator Sani Musa also called for greater oversight of security spending, questioning why complaints about inadequate troop welfare persist despite huge budgetary allocations.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau said accountability and support for security agencies must go hand in hand.

“We urge our Armed Forces to remain steadfast in safeguarding lives and property. We also encourage the President not to relent in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

The Senate’s resolution came as fresh security incidents were reported in Oyo State. Suspected gunmen reportedly attacked an office of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Ogbomoso and allegedly carted away firearms belonging to officers on duty.

In a separate incident, gunmen abducted Mrs. Olaide Busayo John-Paul, sister of former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, along with her 12-year-old twin sons in Ibadan. Police said investigations were ongoing and efforts had been intensified to secure their release.

The abduction of the schoolchildren has continued to attract reactions from prominent Nigerians. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar urged President Bola Tinubu to mobilise security agencies for the children’s rescue, while former Anambra State governor Peter Obi appealed directly to the kidnappers to release the victims.

The Nigeria Labour Congress also expressed solidarity with striking teachers and warned that it could embark on nationwide action if authorities fail to address the growing insecurity threatening schools and communities across the country.