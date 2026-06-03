2026 World Cup: Davido to thrill fans in countdown US concert

Nigerian singer Davido has been announced as one of the performers at the Los Angeles leg of the World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert series.

The announcement was made by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Davido will thrill music lovers at the Countdown Concert series scheduled for Wednesday, June 10.

According to FIFA, the Los Angeles concert will also see performances from Diplo’s Major Lazer, with other artists expected to be revealed soon.

The development is part of a first-of-its-kind synchronised live concert series across hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States as part of build-up activities for the tournament.

FIFA stated, “Los Angeles will play host to a high-energy celebration, featuring Diplo’s Major Lazer and Davido, the first artists announced for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, football and culture.”

The body added that the Los Angeles show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. PT, while the live broadcast is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Speaking further, FIFA disclosed that the concert will connect performances across the three host nations, with live acts also being streamed from Mexico City and Toronto.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Tournament Officer, USA, Manolo Zubiria shared, “The Countdown Concert series celebrates the passion, unity and cultural connections across three countries and around the world that define the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Just two days before the opening match in the United States, Los Angeles will put on an unforgettable show featuring top talent in one of the world’s premier entertainment capitals, bringing together music, football and fans in a global celebration as we prepare to welcome the world.”