Yinka Alaseyori apologises after backlash over Oyo kidnap comments

Popular gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has apologised to Nigerians following criticism of her comments on the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

The apology came after her earlier remarks on the school kidnapping sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians accusing her of being insensitive to the pain and frustration of affected families.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Alaseyori acknowledged the concerns raised by members of the public and expressed regret that her comments were interpreted as dismissive of the suffering of the victims and their loved ones.

According to the singer, her intention was never to minimise the seriousness of the tragedy or ignore the concerns of Nigerians. She explained that her earlier message was aimed at encouraging prayers while also recognising the efforts being made to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

“I made a video two days ago concerning the kidnapped children, addressing government and relevant agencies. However, I later realised that some Nigerians felt hurt by my comments and believed their voices were not being heard,” she said.

Alaseyori appealed particularly to parents and families affected by insecurity, saying she was deeply saddened by the reaction her video generated. She stressed that she would never intentionally disregard the pain of families facing such traumatic experiences.

“You know me well enough to understand that I would never make light of such a situation. Mothers, please do not be offended. I sincerely apologise and ask for your forgiveness,” she said.

The controversy followed an earlier video in which the gospel artiste urged Nigerians to continue praying over the country’s security challenges while expressing confidence that the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu were making efforts to rescue the victims and restore peace.

Her comments triggered intense debate online, with many Nigerians arguing that beyond prayers, authorities must take stronger and more decisive action to address rising insecurity and secure the safe return of abducted citizens.

The abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State has continued to generate national outrage, prompting protests by teachers, civil society groups and concerned citizens demanding urgent rescue operations and stronger measures to protect schools across the country.