Kidnappings: Wike’s aide urges Makinde, other govs to emulate Fayose

Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde and other governors whose states are plagued by kidnapping and other violent crimes not to wait for the Federal Government before taking decisive action.

He urged the governors to emulate his former principal, Ayo Fayose, whom he said took many drastic actions as Ekiti governor to curb kidnapping, murder and other violent crimes during his tenure.

Olayinka said this in an X post on Tuesday night, hours before former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu’s sister, Mrs Busayo Adelabu John-Paul, and twin sons were abducted in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Wednesday abduction occurred barely three weeks after 46 schoolchildren and teachers were abducted from schools in Oriire local government area of the state.

Olayinka wrote, “When Ekiti State was invaded by kidnappers then, as Governor, Fayose did not wait for President Buhari.

“Rather, he did what he should do as a Governor. He mobilised local hunters. He mobilised security men, including soldiers.

“Most importantly, Fayose made laws to BAN OPEN GRAZING in Ekiti, such that Fulani herders were not allowed to enter the State in the night and cattle rearers in Ekiti were identified.

“I remember when a pregnant woman was killed in Orin Ekiti Farm Settlement, Fayose summoned the stakeholders, including Fulani Leaders to the government house. Son of one of the Fulani leaders, Alhaji Abache was accused of being among those who killed the woman.

“Fayose mandated Alhaji Abache to produce his son within one week or leave Ekiti. Within three days, Abache brought the son.

“Like I have maintained, we can keep playing politics of emotions and sentiments with this issue of insecurity, especially in the South-West, when we are ready, we will hold our Governors accountable.”