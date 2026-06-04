Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Thursday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

NLC threatens strike over terrorism

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that it would not hesitate to call for a nationwide industrial action to support the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the ongoing strike against the kidnapping of students and teachers in Oyo State, should governments at all levels fail to address the crisis decisively.

Insecurity: No one safe under Tinubu administration – Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm over the worsening insecurity in the country, warning that no one is safe under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Owo church attack: Court sentences 4 to death by hanging

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has convicted and sentenced four members of an Al-Shabaab terrorist cell to death by hanging for their roles in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

INEC 87% ready for Enugu North by-election – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it is over 87 per cent prepared for the forthcoming Enugu North Senatorial District by-election in Enugu State.

Senate seeks urgent intervention as insecurity worsens in Kwara North

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to strengthen security architecture in Kwara North senatorial district through the establishment of additional military bases, deployment of more security personnel and equipment, and intensified joint operations to flush out criminal elements operating in the Kainji Lake forest axis and other identified hideouts.