Poland snatch late draw to deny Super Eagles in Warsaw

Nigeria were denied a morale-boosting victory on Wednesday after Poland struck deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw in an international friendly at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.

The Super Eagles appeared destined for victory after a spirited performance against the European side, but Przemysław Wiśniewski’s late equaliser ensured the hosts escaped defeat with virtually the last kick of the game.

Nigeria opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through a well-worked move involving Terem Moffi, whose assist created the opportunity for the Super Eagles to take an early lead. The visitors controlled large spells of the first half and looked comfortable before Poland restored parity moments before the break through Kacper Potulski.

With the score level at halftime, head coach Eric Chelle reshuffled his side, introducing several fresh legs as Nigeria sought to regain control of the contest. Philip Otele, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Paul Onuachu and Calvin Bassey were all brought on as part of a sweeping tactical adjustment.

The changes paid off as Nigeria regained the advantage in the second half. Substitute Paul Onuachu calmly converted from the penalty spot to put the Super Eagles 2-1 ahead and within touching distance of a notable away victory.

However, just as Nigeria looked set to avenge years of frustration against the Poles, Wiśniewski struck five minutes into added time to break Nigerian hearts and rescue a draw for the hosts. The late goal capped a frustrating end to what had been an encouraging outing for the three-time African champions.

Despite the result, the match offered positive signs for Chelle and his coaching crew as they continue rebuilding the national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, are using the current round of friendlies to assess tactical options and integrate new players into the squad.

The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to another high-profile test against Portugal on June 10, with the technical crew expected to further evaluate the team’s readiness for upcoming competitive assignments.