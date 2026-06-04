ADC: Adamawa official accuses Babachir Lawal of rigging

A major controversy has erupted within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after a senior electoral official in Adamawa State accused former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, of rigging-related interference during the party’s presidential primary process.

The accusation was made by the Adamawa State electoral committee chairman of the ADC, Nicholas Msheliza, who also served as the Returning Officer for the state’s presidential primary election.

Msheliza alleged that Lawal attempted to manipulate the outcome of the exercise in favour of a preferred candidate, businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, contrary to the official results recorded.

The development follows earlier claims by Lawal, who had accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of manipulating the ADC presidential primary to secure the party’s 2027 ticket.

According to Msheliza, the dispute began after results from Hong Local Government Area were compiled. He alleged that Lawal contacted him and demanded that the outcome be altered to favour his preferred candidate, a request he said he rejected.

He maintained that official figures showed Atiku Abubakar leading in Hong with 11,991 votes, while other candidates polled significantly lower.

Msheliza further alleged that following his refusal, Lawal dissolved the local electoral committee from Abuja and set up a parallel structure that conducted what he described as an unauthorised election across Hong, Madagali, Michika, and Mubi North.

He claimed the parallel committee operated without official electoral materials and later produced results he described as fabricated.

The electoral official challenged Lawal to publicly release his own result sheets for comparison with official records, insisting transparency would expose discrepancies.

Msheliza also questioned Lawal’s credibility, alleging inconsistencies in his public statements and actions during the primary process.

He warned that he would release documentary evidence to substantiate his claims, further escalating tensions within the party’s Adamawa chapter.

The dispute adds to growing internal friction within the ADC following its presidential primary, raising concerns about unity within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.