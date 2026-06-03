Grammy-winning ‘Beauty and the Beast’ singer Peabo Bryson dies at 75

Legendary American singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson, celebrated for timeless R&B classics and award-winning Disney film soundtracks, has died at the age of 75.

According to a family statement released on Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning artist passed away on the evening of June 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET, surrounded by close family members.

“He transitioned peacefully… surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him,” the statement said, adding that Bryson’s family requested privacy as they mourn his passing.

The family described the late singer as a devoted husband, father, friend, and artist whose influence extended far beyond music.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the statement added. “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Bryson’s death comes shortly after reports that he had suffered a stroke and was receiving medical care.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Bryson became known for a string of soulful ballads and iconic collaborations, including “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and major Disney duets such as “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he developed an early passion for music inspired by his mother, Marie Bryson. By his teenage years, he was already performing professionally, later rising through local bands and recording sessions that eventually led to his solo breakthrough in the 1970s.

He released his debut album in 1976 and achieved commercial success with subsequent projects, including the gold-certified “Reaching for the Sky.” His career reached global recognition in the 1980s and 1990s with chart-topping duets and Grammy-winning performances.

Bryson won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, cementing his place in music history as one of the defining voices of romantic soul music.

In 2019, he survived a heart attack and later returned to public life, continuing to perform and reflect on his musical legacy.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface, and his two children.

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans and colleagues worldwide, celebrating a voice widely regarded as one of the most emotive in modern soul music.