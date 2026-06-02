BBNaija season 10 reunion set to premiere June 8

The highly anticipated reunion show for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 is set to premiere on June 8, 2026, rekindling memories of one of the most talked-about editions of the reality television show.

Organisers announced that the reunion will bring together former housemates of Season 10 for a series of episodes expected to revisit key moments, unresolved conflicts, friendships, relationships, and controversies that emerged during the season.

Fans are already expressing excitement ahead of the reunion, which traditionally provides viewers with an opportunity to hear contestants address issues that surfaced both inside and outside the Big Brother house.

The show is also expected to feature revelations about post-show experiences, personal growth, and the current relationships among the ex-housemates.

Over the years, BBNaija reunion specials have become a major highlight for viewers, often generating intense debates and viral moments on social media as former contestants confront one another over lingering disputes and misunderstandings.

The Season 10 reunion is expected to air on Africa Magic channels, with viewers anticipating dramatic exchanges and exclusive insights into life after the reality show.

As the countdown to June 8 begins, fans of the popular reality television franchise are looking forward to what promises to be another entertaining and revealing reunion series.