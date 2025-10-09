By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police COmmand has shot dead four suspected kidnappers and arrested 94 criminals in one month . The police also recovered 16 arms and seized a truck loaded with illicit drugs in the period under review.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Olufemi Abaniwonda at a press briefing yesterday,in his office, said that among the suspects are: robbers, kidnappers, drug traffickers and cultists.

He said:”On the antecedents of suspected armed robbers, who break into churches, particularly in the metropolis and Sapele and cart away church musical equipment and other items, I want to inform you today that I have since ordered strategic deployment for church security.

“ These deployments are already yielding results, as some of the suspects have been arrested and church equipment worth millions of naira has been recovered.”

Giving a breakdown on how the achievementa were made,the CP said ,” Sequel to series of reported cases of kidnapping/armed robbery around Upper-Agbarho Axis of Ughelli and environs. I detailed operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) to carry out an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that these bad elements are arrested and brought to justice. In compliance with my directive, the operatives on September 30,extended the investigation to Rivers and Imo States Commands respectively and arrested one Abubakar Musa,28, at Abajo area, Portharcourt and Yusuf Sale,25, at New Owerri Area, Owerri on October 10 and October 3,respectively. Upon interrogation, both suspects led operatives to a bush along Upper-Agbarho and Oviri-Ogor Communities in Ughelli North LG, Delta State, where one AK-47 rifle, with two magazines, 43 rounds of live ammunition, one Pump Action Gun and a locally made pistol were recovered.

“On their way out of the hideout, the operatives met an ambush by other members of the gang in an attempt to free the suspects already in custody. The operatives engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel, during which the suspects and some members of their gang, who came to rescue them sustained gunshot injuries. Two police operatives also sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment. The injured suspects were also taken to the hospital, where they died while receiving treatment. Exhibits are in custody and the manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“ Acting on credible information about the activities of some suspected kidnappers, the command, in a joint operation with men of operation Delta sweep on September 17, 2025,stormed their hideout in Nniugbo, Boji Boji Owa. The suspects, upon sighting the teams, opened fire, which was repelled by the teams. In the fierce gun duel, two of the suspected kidnappers sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to Owa-Alero General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. During the operations, one AK-47 rifle, with 40 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and two magazines were recovered. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“Acting on an intelligence report regarding a suspect, who forcefully abduction girls from the north, and keep them in his house against their will, the DPO led operatives of Agbor Division and embarked on an intelligence investigation, trailed the suspect to Oza Nogogo community and raided the premises of one Bila Halili,30. The suspect was seen with a young girl, Rebecca Mathew ,who was kidnapped on September 11,at Bodinga community in Niger State. The DPO and his team, alongside members of local vigilante, rescued the victim,Rebecca Mathew,of Bodinga Community in Washegu LG, Niger State. The suspect ,Bila Halili, 30,of Kosso community, Sokoto State was arrested. Upon painstaking examination of the victim, the operatives discovered that she had been hypnotised ,but she stated that the suspect had lured her out of her family home and destroyed her SIM card to make her unreachable before taking her away. Further investigation led the operatives to the victim’s mother, Esther Moses,who later revealed that the victim had been missing since on the September 2 and a complaint had been made to the police in Niger State. The victim has since been reunited with her family.”