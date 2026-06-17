My World Cup goals just a number – Messi on hat-trick against Algeria

Lionel Messi has downplayed his latest milestone after scoring a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria.

He insisted his World Cup goal record is “just a number” despite equalling a major tournament landmark.

The 38-year-old Lionel Messi delivered a brilliant performance in Kansas City on Tuesday.

His three goals took him level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals.

It was also his first-ever World Cup hat-trick.

Messi said the achievement meant more for its emotional value than the statistics.

“To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment. I’m happy,” he said.

He added that standing alongside football greats was an honour, but downplayed the importance of records.

“It’s an honour to be there, given what it means to stand alongside Klose or the others. Ronaldo is there too, but I don’t think it means anything Mbappé as well, who scored two today. In the end, it’s just a statistic and nothing more.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Messi continues to defy explanation with his consistency.

“For 20 years, he’s had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play,” he said.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also highlighted Messi’s importance to the team.

“If anyone thought this group was better off without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important of them all,” he said.

Rodrigo De Paul, who assisted one of the goals, described him simply as “a beast.”

The win gives Argentina a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

Messi once again remains central to their hopes of retaining the title, even as he dismisses individual records.