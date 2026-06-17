Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Court of Appeal stays execution of judgment deregistering ADC, others

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has ordered a stay of execution of the Federal High Court judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister five political parties, while sharply condemning the trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, for what it described as judicial rascality.

Alleged signature forgery: Senate to probe Oshiomhole’s allegations against Akpabio

The Senate has described forgery allegations raised by Adams Oshiomhole over the suspension of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as mischievous, insisting that claims of forged signatures on a committee report are unfounded.

Senate cuts recess short for emergency sitting on insecurity

Barely five days after the National Assembly embarked on a recess to mark the third anniversary of the 10th Assembly, the Senate has recalled senators for an emergency plenary to address security matters on Tuesday, June 23.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME mop-up results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise conducted for candidates who missed the main examination due to technical challenges and biometric verification issues.

Tinubu urges patriotism as Muslims mark new Islamic year

President Bola Tinubu yesterday extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they marked the Islamic New Year, 1st Muharram 1448AH, urging citizens to use the occasion to renew commitments to patriotism and good citizenship.