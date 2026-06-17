Peter Obi mulls talks with bandits, insists peace comes first

By Lawrence Agbo

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has indicated that his administration would explore dialogue with bandits and other armed groups willing to renounce violence, saying lasting peace requires engagement with those prepared to change.

Obi stated this during an appearance on *BlackBox* with Rufai Oseni, where he discussed how he would tackle insecurity if elected president.

The former Anambra governor said restoring stability across the country would require a combination of reconciliation, inclusion and firm action against those who refuse peaceful options.

According to him, every individual or group genuinely interested in abandoning violence and contributing to national development should be given an opportunity to do so.

“In uniting the country, anybody who wants peace, I will talk with him; I will negotiate with him,” Obi said.

“Anybody who wants war, we will go to war.”

Obi maintained that societies make progress when they create pathways for rehabilitation and reintegration rather than permanently excluding people because of past wrongdoing.

Drawing from an experience during a visit to the United States, he noted that many individuals who once served prison terms had gone on to become respected academics and administrators.

“I once visited a university in America where the entire faculty are people who came out of prison,” he said.

“From the dean to the registrar, professors spent years in prison for one offence or the other. So, if you say you want to change and be part of this new Nigeria we are talking about, we have reached a point where we have to tell ourselves the truth.”

He said the example demonstrates that people can reform when given a second chance and the right environment to succeed.

The NDC candidate also emphasized that national unity would be a central pillar of his government, promising policies that ensure fairness and equal participation across ethnic, religious and regional lines.

Obi said Nigeria’s challenges can only be addressed through a leadership style that promotes inclusion and makes every citizen feel represented in the country’s affairs.

He added that his vision is to build a nation where all groups have a stake in governance and where peace, justice and shared prosperity become the foundation of national progress.

“I will unite the country and secure that nobody is left behind. No tribe is left behind; there would be inclusiveness,” Obi said.

“We will show love and care for everybody.”