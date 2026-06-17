World Cup: Austria secure first win since 1990 with 3-1 victory over Jordan

Austria have recorded their first FIFA World Cup victory in 36 years after defeating debutants Jordan 3-1 in a Group J encounter at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Wednesday.

Austria national football team took an early lead through Romano Schmid in the 21st minute, who produced a brilliant finish into the top corner after a well-timed assist from Xaver Schlager.

Jordan responded strongly after the break and drew level in the 50th minute when Ali Olwan curled a composed effort beyond the Austrian goalkeeper, sparking hopes of an upset.

The European side thought they had regained the lead earlier when Marko Arnautovic reacted quickest to a loose ball following a corner. However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR review confirmed handball in the build-up by Stefan Posch.

Despite the setback, Austria regained control in the 76th minute when Jordan defender Yazan Al Arab inadvertently turned the ball into his own net under pressure from a corner delivery.

Jordan’s resistance finally broke deep into stoppage time when Arnautovic converted a penalty in the 102nd minute after a handball offence inside the box.

The result marks Austria’s first World Cup win since their 2-1 triumph over the United States in June 1990, and only their second appearance at the tournament since 1998. The victory also underlines the impact of manager Ralf Rangnick, who has overseen a disciplined and structured side.

Jordan, ranked 67th in the world, showed resilience throughout and will take encouragement from their performance despite the defeat on their World Cup debut.

They now face a crucial Group J fixture against Algeria, while Austria prepare for a high-profile clash with defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi.

The match further tightens Group J, with qualification still open as the tournament progresses.